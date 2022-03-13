Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSRXU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:FSRXU opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.