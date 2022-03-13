Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,234 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 124,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,488,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 112,690 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

CPG opened at $7.21 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

