Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIX opened at $9.88 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

