Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,009,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,009,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,523,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLIT opened at $10.12 on Friday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.