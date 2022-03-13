Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,916 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF opened at $30.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

