Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 65.4% in February

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Scopus BioPharma has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $19.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

