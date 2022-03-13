Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.