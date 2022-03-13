SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMHI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 237.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 38.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 586.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 69,527 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 80.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMHI stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

