SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%.
SPNE opened at $12.14 on Friday. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SPNE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.
About SeaSpine (Get Rating)
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
