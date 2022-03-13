SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%.

SPNE opened at $12.14 on Friday. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPNE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

