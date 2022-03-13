Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 79,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,006. The stock has a market cap of $97.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.72. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

