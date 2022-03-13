SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.36) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

SGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,445 ($18.93) to GBX 1,545 ($20.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,450 ($19.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,291 ($16.92) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,290.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,306.87. The stock has a market cap of £15.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 891.56 ($11.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.76).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

