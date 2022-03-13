Sema4 (SMFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMFR stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. Sema4 has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $18.69.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sema4 by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on SMFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

