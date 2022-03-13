Seth A. Ravin Sells 2,415 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $14,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMNI opened at $5.30 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $462.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMNI. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

