Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $4.03 on Friday. Shawcor has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

