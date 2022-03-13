Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPX. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($197.20) to £135.90 ($178.07) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a £115 ($150.68) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a £151 ($197.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £127.98 ($167.69).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £119.95 ($157.17) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of £107.85 ($141.31) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($225.69). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £128.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.