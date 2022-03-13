Short Interest in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Declines By 53.7%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,420,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,434,000. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of African Gold Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,233. African Gold Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

