Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 77.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -172.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58.

AMADY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

