Short Interest in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Grows By 200.0%

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Aqua America stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,176. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $53.84 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua America (WTRU)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.