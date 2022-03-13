Short Interest in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Grows By 200.0%

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Aqua America stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,176. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $53.84 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.