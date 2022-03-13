Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Increases By 100.0%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACKAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

