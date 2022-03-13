Short Interest in Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Drops By 50.0%

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BPTS stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Biophytis has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

Biophytis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

