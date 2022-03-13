Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Drops By 43.1%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Cellectar Biosciences stock remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

