Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Decreases By 65.2%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Charlie’s has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.00.
About Charlie's
