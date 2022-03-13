Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Decreases By 65.2%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Charlie’s has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.00.

Charlies Holdings, Inc offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

