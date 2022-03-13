Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Declines By 51.1%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the February 13th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCVI. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,495 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,372,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,761,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 121,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCVI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 8,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,347. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

