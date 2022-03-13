Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) Declines By 48.2%

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the February 13th total of 768,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 91,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,683. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.