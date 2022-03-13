Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Drops By 77.4%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the February 13th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 415,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

