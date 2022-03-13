Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Drops By 77.4%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the February 13th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 415,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $18.55.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
