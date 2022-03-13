Short Interest in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLT) Rises By 66.7%

Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Future Health ESG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHLT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 12,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Future Health ESG has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

Future Health ESG Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Future Health ESG Corp. is based in Dover, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.