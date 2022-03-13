Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Increases By 300.0%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of GARPY opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. Golden Agri-Resources has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $24.00.
About Golden Agri-Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Agri-Resources (GARPY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.