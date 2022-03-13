Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Increases By 300.0%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of GARPY opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. Golden Agri-Resources has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

