Short Interest in GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Expands By 138.8%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,955,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GreenGro Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 4,751,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,245. GreenGro Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About GreenGro Technologies (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.