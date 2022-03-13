Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Drops By 63.0%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 133,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,760. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

