Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Drops By 63.0%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 133,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,760. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.