Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Increases By 205.2%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 643,100 shares, an increase of 205.2% from the February 13th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 972,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.
ISTB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. 437,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,169. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.
