Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Decreases By 60.1%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the February 13th total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,897,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,251. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.
