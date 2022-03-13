Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Decreases By 60.1%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the February 13th total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,897,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,251. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 266.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 231,905 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

