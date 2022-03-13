Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Drops By 64.9%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 150,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,968. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $29.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($118.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9,050.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

