Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Expands By 266.7%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of MGU stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

