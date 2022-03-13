Short Interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Grows By 52.6%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MoneyLion stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 2,233,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,770,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

