Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rises By 160.0%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NTOIY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 106,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

