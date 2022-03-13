Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Drops By 79.0%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the February 13th total of 1,273,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Northern Star Resources stock remained flat at $$8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. Northern Star Resources has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

About Northern Star Resources (Get Rating)

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, KCGM, Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Exploration. The company founded on May 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

