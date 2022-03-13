Short Interest in PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Declines By 50.0%

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PYPTF stock remained flat at $$7.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. PayPoint has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Get PayPoint alerts:

About PayPoint (Get Rating)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.