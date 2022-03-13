Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Grows By 86.1%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SOMMY opened at $22.04 on Friday. Sumitomo Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.