Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Rises By 102.6%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the February 13th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 31,698 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,461. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.0362 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

