Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Expands By 303.2%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 303.2% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.24) to GBX 4,550 ($59.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,282.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.