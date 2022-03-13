Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Expands By 225.0%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. 3,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,710. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (Get Rating)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
