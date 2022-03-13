Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Expands By 225.0%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. 3,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,710. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

