Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Expands By 151.3%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the February 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FLWPF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,561. Flowr has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Flowr Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

