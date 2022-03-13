Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Expands By 151.3%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the February 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS FLWPF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,561. Flowr has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
Flowr Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flowr (FLWPF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.