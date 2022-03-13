Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Increases By 236.4%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGPYY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. 18,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.

SGPYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.50.

The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.