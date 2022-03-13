Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Increases By 236.4%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SGPYY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. 18,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $47.89.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.
The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.
