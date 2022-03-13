Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rises By 151.9%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SWGAY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,056. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $18.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

