Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

