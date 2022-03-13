Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

