Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT Lowered to €96.00 at UBS Group

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from €120.00 ($130.43) to €96.00 ($104.35) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSLLF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Siltronic from €145.00 ($157.61) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $102.95 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

