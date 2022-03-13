Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,787 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.68 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.