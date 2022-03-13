Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMSMY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.93. 257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

