Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the February 13th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.

SHKLY remained flat at $$78.25 during trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167. Sinotruk has a 12 month low of $68.94 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks, Engines, and Finance.

