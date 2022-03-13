SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

Several research firms have commented on SLRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $753.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.31%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

